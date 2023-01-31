Steelers' Cam Heyward named to Pro Bowl Games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is heading to the Pro Bowl Games.

Heyward, who was tabbed as an alternative, is replacing Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. He's now been named to six consecutive Pro Bowls.

.@CamHeyward has been named to the Pro Bowl Games‼️



He'll replace Chiefs DT Chris Jones.



📝: https://t.co/n45hpTmirM pic.twitter.com/IWhUixbRVU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 31, 2023

He'll join teammate Mikah Fitzpatrick in Las Vegas this weekend. T.J. Watt was also voted to the Pro Bowl Games, but the Steelers said he won't take part.

The traditional Pro Bowl game will be replaced with four days of activities that end with an AFC vs. NFC flag game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5.

Heyward finished the season second on the Steelers with 10.5 sacks and led the team with 14 tackles for a loss.