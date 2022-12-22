2023 Pro Bowl Games: Steelers' T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick selected to AFC roster

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have two AFC Pro Bowlers this year.

Linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick were named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, announced Wednesday by the NFL.

Watt is joined by fellow outside linebackers Matt Judon (New England Patriots) and Khail Mack (Los Angeles Charger), while Fitzpatrick is the AFC's lone free safety selection.

The Steelers also had multiple players tabbed as alternates. Tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, linebacker Alex Highsmith and fullback Derek Watt are all alternates for the AFC team.

It is the 22nd consecutive season the Steelers are sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl, which will feature four days of activities, culminating with the AFC vs. NFC Flag Game on Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.