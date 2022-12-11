Watch CBS News
Steelers take on rival Ravens at Acrisure Stadium

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh faces off with divisional foe Baltimore at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

The Raves are No. 1 in the division, coming into Sunday's match-up with an 8-4 record and coming off a tight win last week against Denver.

But the Steelers also played a hard-fought game in Atlanta last week, beating the Falcons 19-16 and they come into Sunday's game with some good news.

Kicker Chris Boswell has been activated from injured reserve and will play against Baltimore. Boswell had been out for the last month with a groin injury.

Linebackers T.J. Watt and Malik Reed have been taken off this week's injury report along with wide receiver Diontae Johnson. All three are expected to play today.

You can watch the game on KDKA-TV.

