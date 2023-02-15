Steelers assistant head coach John Mitchell retires after 50-year career

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 29 seasons with the Steelers, assistant head coach John Mitchell is retiring.

The team said Mitchell retired on Wednesday after 50 years as a football coach. His career included two Super Bowl rings in four appearances with the Steelers and an induction into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

"I'm grateful to the Rooney family for the wonderful opportunity to coach and work for the Steelers for nearly 30 years," Mitchell said on the Steelers' website. "It was truly an honor. I'd also like to thank Coach Tomlin for giving me the opportunity to stay with the franchise when Coach Cowher retired. I will treasure my time in Pittsburgh and appreciate everyone affiliated with the organization."

Assistant head coach John Mitchell has announced his retirement after 29 seasons with the #Steelers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 15, 2023

Mitchell started as the team's defensive line coach, then served as assistant head coach/defensive line coach before being promoted to assistant head coach in 2018.

"I'm not sure that I can offer sufficient praise and admiration for Mitch – as both a man and football coach," coach Mike Tomlin said. "Mitch has been a central figure in the success of the Pittsburgh Steelers for nearly three decades. He has coached some of the best players in this franchise's illustrious history, and each one of them, to a man, would tell you their success was a direct result of not only Mitch's coaching acumen, but also his mentorship, leadership and character.

Before his time with the Steelers, Mitchell played football at the University of Alabama and then coached at Alabama, Arkansas and LSU before entering the NFL.

"Coach Mitch has been a pivotal member of the Steelers organization, in a variety of roles, for the better part of 30 years," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "When you consider his path, as both a player and coach, Mitch created opportunities in football for young Black men that quite honestly didn't previously exist. He has left an imprint on this franchise, and the sport and culture of football, that will continue well beyond his retirement."