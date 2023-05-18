Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mitch Trubisky 'finishing up extension,' GM Omar Khan says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are ensuring the quarterback room remains consistent heading into the 2023-24 season.

On the Thursday edition of the Pat McAfee Show, Steelers General Manager Omar Khan announced that QB Mitch Trubisky is finalizing a contract extension with the Steelers.

"We're finishing up an extension with Mitch Trubisky. We feel good about our quarterback room, so that was an important piece. We got Kenny Pickett, who's our starter. We feel really good about Mitch Trubisky in the role he's in," Khan said.

Ian Rapoport, of the NFL Network, added to the report, citing it will be a 2-year deal that lowers the cap number of Trubisky for the 2023-24 season.

Details: It’s a 2-year extension for Mitch Trubisky that also lowers the QB’s cap number for the 2023 season (previously $10M). The two sides have agreed, as Omar Khan said on @PatMcAfeeShow. https://t.co/LdE6gNvY3J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2023

On Wednesday, the Steelers secured their presumed no. 3 quarterback, Mason Rudolph, with a 1-year contract with the team.