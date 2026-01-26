Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor declares state of emergency after historic winter storm

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor declared a state of emergency on Monday after a historic winter storm blanketed the region in deep snow.

It's the second-worst snowstorm in the past 30 years, and it has paralyzed many neighborhoods across Pittsburgh. City officials said at a press conference Monday morning that they were on a solid pace of cleaning the streets until more than a third of their plow trucks began breaking down.

Mayor O'Connor says 37 of the 95 plows are now in the repair garage, and the rest of the fleet is struggling to keep up, deciding to declare this state of emergency to receive additional help.

"We are now declaring a state of emergency in the city of Pittsburgh, which gives us the power to bring in additional help and support. It allows us to bring in private contractors. They're not only going to help remove snow and plow streets, but also help haul snow out of our neighborhoods," Mayor O'Connor said.

The city's aging fleet has received scrutiny, with residents complaining as recently as last month about unplowed streets across neighborhoods.

There are plans and funding to address the issue, but for now, the city will need to use its available trucks and call for outside assistance.