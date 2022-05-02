Pittsburgh sports bar re-opens after health department forces closure

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The closure mandate for a Pittsburgh sports bar was lifted following a health department visit that found several violations.

The Allegheny County Health Department said on its website that it shut down Steel City Sports Bar and Grub on Woods Run Avenue for allegedly operating without a valid health permit.

The health department also cited other violations like food being stored at unsafe temperatures, inadequate sanitization and inadequate pest control.

The bar was ordered to close Saturday, and re-opened Monday, according to the county website.

You can see all consumer alerts and closures on the Allegheny County Health website.