The Smiling Moose on Pittsburgh's South Side is closing its doors

The Smiling Moose, a popular bar located on Pittsburgh's South Side has announced that after 23 years, it's closing its doors at the end of May.

The bar announced its plans to close on its social media page, saying that in recent years, and particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, their business model has changed and they've decided to focus on building business at their restaurant in Cranberry Township and at their brewery in Grove City.

It’s with very heavy hearts that we announce the closing of our ORIGINAL location “The Smiling Moose south side” Pgh, Pa... Posted by The Smiling Moose on Saturday, May 3, 2025

"Together, we've created so many incredible memories, transformed lives, hosted amazing and legendary shows, and brought so much joy to so many people!" the bar said. "It's truly unreal!"

The bar added that all they can do is to thank people for making a dream a reality and for 23 unbelievable years.

They also asked people to come by if they can while the bar is still open during the month of May.

"We will continue to graciously serve you at our other locations for many years to come," the bar said. "Peace and love and thank you all again for 23 years of amazingness!!!!!"