Snow showers expected to impact road conditions in Pittsburgh through Saturday | First Alert Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As of 3:30 a.m., snow showers are rolling in but the 'core' of the snow that will have an impact on roads is still located from Parkersburg, West Virginia up through Columbus.

The biggest impact of snow on the morning commute will be felt south of Pittsburgh for people living along I-70. These communities may see up to 2" falling before noon.

Expected snowfall totals in our region - January 3, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Pittsburgh totals will likely be around 1.5" through noon. Once school is letting out the best chance for snow will shift with snow squalls being heaviest north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. While snow totals will be all over the place depending on who sees the brunt of snow squalls, an additional 2"-3" of snow will be possible overnight for places like New Castle and Oil City bringing their 24-hour snow totals close to 4"-5" of snow.

The highest totals will be recorded in westward-facing slopes of the Ridges and Laurel Highlands where 24-hour snow totals should hit 6"-8". It should be an outstanding weekend for skiers at the ski resorts.

Enjoy!

Morning snow showers will have the biggest impact on roads from Pittsburgh to the south especially for places along and just south of I-70. From afternoon to evening, impacts will switch to places in the north.

Due to the weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for the area through tomorrow morning.

Conditions throughout the day - January 3, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

We have a 3rd First Alert Weather Day (the first two occurring today and Saturday) in place for Monday.

Monday is going to be a mess no matter what, but the biggest question I have right now is how far north warm ahead of the front pushes. The GFS model has the push of this warm air far enough that we see several hours of mixed precipitation.

It still shows snow totals being in the winter storm warning range, meaning more than 6" of snow falling. The EURO model keeps the event as all snow and obviously means some really big totals are being shown there. We will keep you up to date with the latest on what data is showing and what you should expect over the weekend.

Getting back to this weekend, impactful snow comes to an end Saturday morning. Most will see the impactful stuff done before sunrise, but some lake effect snow showers and a squall or two will still be possible up to nearly noon on Saturday morning. Saturday will be windy and cold with high temperatures in the mid-20s.

Sunday won't be as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

7-day forecast: January 3, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

