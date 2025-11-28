Pittsburgh remains cold and windy on Friday with scattered afternoon snow showers possible

Early morning shoppers were having to keep a watch for something more than just good deals this morning, with slick spots also possible. We will continue to have a chance for slick spots on roads over the weekend, with off-and-on snow showers expected again today.

With temperatures hovering near 32 degrees, even at the warmest part of the day, slick spots will be possible throughout the day. At this point, it looks like the best chance for snow will once again come during the afternoon, with off-and-on snow showers possible.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area on November 28, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Yesterday, Pittsburgh's official "snowfall" was 0.4". Clearly, nothing stuck.

Today's weather, including snow chances, will be very similar to what we saw yesterday. It'll be cold. It won't be as windy as yesterday, but it will still be windy.

It won't be as snowy as yesterday, but it'll still be snowy. Highs today should hit the mid to low 30s with morning temperatures in the 20s. Wind chills will top out in the mid-20s today.

Looking ahead, a steady round of snow is expected on Sunday morning.

I don't think most see more than an inch. Most snow will have melted off by noon, with highs on Sunday coming in at 40 degrees. There is a precipitation chance throughout the day, though with rain & sleet also being possible.

Expected snow accumulation through Sunday afternoon KDKA Weather Center

Grab the wet-weather gear for the Steelers' late afternoon game. Temperatures for the Steelers game will be near 40 degrees.

Sunday morning's snow chance is the first of three accumulating snow chances that I have in my forecast over the next week.

I also have a snow chance coming on Tuesday with what will be a big snow event for someone. Right now, it is too early to know exactly how much snow we will get on Tuesday with the track being key. Another mid-level low is now expected to slide by on Thursday.

7-day forecast: November 28, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

