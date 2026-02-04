One of Pittsburgh's busiest streets set for significant upgrades

Smithfield Street, one of downtown's most talked-about corridors, is about to undergo a significant transformation aimed at improving safety, accessibility, and the overall vibrancy of the city.

The City of Pittsburgh and the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure said the goal is to reimagine Smithfield Street as a place where people want to spend time, not just pass through. New renderings show a brighter, more open streetscape designed to support pedestrians, drivers, and local businesses.

A rendering of what Smithfield Street will look like after the revitalization Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership/Klavon Design Associates

The next phase of the Smithfield Street reconstruction project includes a full roadway rebuild, extended sidewalks, new landscaping, improved signage, and other upgrades intended to make the area more inviting.

Local business owners say the changes are long overdue.

"We're absolutely excited to hear that the city is going to be remodeling the street," said Richard Ernsberger, an attorney at Behrend Ernsberger. "It's such a wonderful location with stores that are vibrant. We're hoping it leads to a change in the city."

Pedestrians who use Smithfield Street daily say the current conditions can be challenging.

"I can see them changing it because every time I walk, I trip," said Joe Pinno. "Every time I see people who get hurt."

"To have a more vibrant Downtown, we have to invest in opportunities on our main streets. Smithfield is an important corridor for transit, shopping, and culture, and it should be safe for pedestrians and vehicles. This project will help create new opportunities to draw people and families to Downtown, like the outdoor dining we'd like to see on Smithfield and in Mellon Square," said Mayor Corey O'Connor.

More renderings of the Smithfield Street revitalization plan Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and Klavon Design Associates

The first visible changes will take place between Forbes Avenue and Sixth Avenue. Residents and workers in the area say better lighting and smoother sidewalks could make a noticeable difference.

"A little bit more light on the street would be nice," said Ernsberger. "I think that would help encourage people to come down here, and fixing the sidewalks would help too."

Despite ongoing challenges, many believe Smithfield Street still holds strong potential.

"Pittsburgh's a small city, and it's a good city," said Pinno. "You see good things down here."

Phase one of construction is expected to begin this summer and could take nearly two years to complete.