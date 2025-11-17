How sinful is Pittsburgh? Here's a ranking of the most sinful cities.

Pittsburgh is among the top 50 most sinful cities in America, a new report from WalletHub found.

On Monday, WalletHub released its "Most Sinful Cities in America" ranking for 2025, and Pittsburgh came in at No. 40.

WalletHub said it ranked the cities on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred; jealousy; excesses and vices; greed; lust; vanity; and laziness. Pittsburgh scored a 42.73 on the "vice index." The Steel City ranked highest in the vanity category (No. 11), excesses and vices category (No. 46) and anger and hatred category (No. 52).

In last year's ranking from WalletHub, Pittsburgh came in at No. 25, so it appears Pittsburghers have toned down the debauchery over the last year.

Most sinful cities in America

Las Vegas came in at No. 1, followed by Houston at No. 2, Los Angeles at No. 3, Philadelphia at No. 4 and Atlanta at No. 5.

Cleveland, Ohio, was the 14th-most sinful city.

Least sinful cities in America

Columbia, Maryland, came in at No. 182, followed by Madison, Wisconsin, and Pearl City, Hawaii, at Nos. 181 and 180, respectively.

Wallethub explains methodology

WalletHub said its rankings were determined by comparing 182 cities across the seven sinful behaviors. Those sins were compared to "37 relevant metrics," including violent crimes, DUI-related fatalities, share of adult coffee drinkers and casinos and tanning beds per capita.

WalletHub took all the information and created the "vice index" to rank the cities based on the weighted averages across all the metrics.