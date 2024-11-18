Pittsburgh among "most sinful" cities in America, report finds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is among the "most sinful" cities in America, a new report from WalletHub found.

On Monday, WalletHub released its "Most Sinful Cities in America" report for 2024, and Pittsburgh made the list. The Steel City came in at No. 25, according to WalletHub.

Las Vegas came in at No. 1, followed by Houston at No. 2 and Los Angeles at No. 3. Atlanta and Philadelphia rounded out the top 5.

To find the "most sinful" cities in America, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 cities across 37 "key indicators of vices and illicit behavior." It also compared cities across seven key dimensions: "anger and hatred," "jealousy," "excesses and vices," "greed," "lust," "vanity" and "laziness."

"Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking and the number of adult entertainment establishments per capita," WalletHub said.

Pittsburgh ranked No. 11 in the "vanity" section, No. 36 in the "anger and hatred" section and No. 38 in the "excess and vices" section.

Earlier this year, WalletHub named Pennsylvania as one of the "most sinful" states. Pennsylvania came in just inside the Top 10 at No. 9.