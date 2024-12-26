Pittsburgh shoppers prepare for the holiday gift return rush

How to make it through the return line during the holiday gift return rush

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Shoppers in Pittsburgh were preparing for the holiday gift return rush on Thursday morning.

According to the National Retail Federation, by the time end of 2024, Americans will have returned $900 billion worth of items. That means long return lines in stores, the day after Christmas."

"I do have returns," said shopper Kendall Maggelet, who made a Target run to return some of her purchases.

"Did last-minute Christmas shopping, bought extra gifts just in case and we decided on one thing over another. So, it was just a 'We don't need this, decided not to gift it,'" said Maggelet.

She also said, stopping by the stores the day after Christmas is more than just a necessity.

"Day after Christmas shopping is a tradition with me my mom, my cousins, my grandpa," Maggelet added.

While shopping returns are fun for some, it can be a painful process if you're not prepared.

So, the Better Business Bureau suggests you bring your I.D., credit card and receipt; return the item with the original packaging and know how long you must make the return.

At this time, Amazon and Macy's are allowing returns for most items through January 31. Best Buy is giving customers until January 14.

Target is using its 90-day return policy for most items, but ask all stores before you buy more.

"Every time I come in here, I buy something. So, I, you know, I know I'm going to come out with a bigger bag," said shopper, Bruce Berman.

"I will probably check the line, see how long it is, and if it's too long I'll come back," said Maggelet.

In terms of online shopping on places like Amazon, you can return items to places like Whole Foods or Kohls. Just be sure to check the deadline.