3 separate Pittsburgh shootings leave 4 injured

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three separate shootings in Pittsburgh less than 12 hours apart left four people injured, according to police.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the first shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday. A 16-year-old was shot in the leg at Larimer Avenue and Dreary Street. Medics took him to UPMC Children's Hospital in stable condition.

In North Homewood, police said two juveniles were shot on Nolan Court around 12:30 a.m. Monday. They were also taken to Children's Hospital and are listed in stable condition.

About an hour and a half later, police said they were called to Bedford Avenue in the Hill District for a woman shot in the face. Police said she told them two men she didn't know were arguing and began to shoot at each other when she was grazed. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There was no word on arrests in any of the shootings. Police said they're all under investigation.