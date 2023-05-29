At least two people shot at Homewood apartment overnight
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) - At least two people have been shot overnight in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Nolan Court and police could be seen investigating outside of the building.
The condition of those who had been shot is not known at this time and we're working to learn if anyone has been taken into custody.
