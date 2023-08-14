Pittsburgh begins search for City-County Building's Christmas tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Christmas isn't on many people's minds in mid-August, but the city of Pittsburgh is already thinking about it.

The Department of Public Works Forestry Division is on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree to grace the City-County Building Downtown.

Photo Credit: KDKA

"August means the start of holiday planning for the Forestry Division," said city forester Lisa Ceoffe in a news release. "We are beginning our search for the perfect tree for the City-County Building this year and are already excited to celebrate the holiday season with Pittsburgh."

The tree will be escorted to its new location ahead of Light Up Night, which is scheduled for Nov. 18 this year. It'll be the city's 108th tree after the first one debuted at the City-County Building's construction site in 1914.

The city is looking for evergreens that are a minimum of 40 feet tall. Property owners who want to donate a tree can contact 311 or the Forestry Division at 412-255-2621.