Pittsburgh seafood restaurant hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular Pittsburgh seafood restaurant was hit with a consumer alert after an inspector found multiple violations.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued an alert for Redfin Blues on Washington's Landing after an inspection on Thursday. A consumer alert means a facility is out of compliance with minimum food safety standards and that the conditions may pose a public health risk.

The inspection report lists several high-risk violations, which, according to the health department, are violations that may lead directly to food-borne illness or injury.

According to the inspector, there was a large amount of raw fish, raw shrimp, crab cakes, ground beef, cooked chicken and cooked vegetables found at temperatures from 49 to 54 degrees in refrigeration units when they're supposed to be held at 41 degrees or below. The inspector also found a high-risk violation regarding the way cod and tuna were thawed.

The other high-risk violations include an employee resting a beverage on an in-use cutting board and finding old debris on a can opener blade.

While the inspector was there, the report says the ambient air temperatures on the cook line and ware washing area was between 86 and 100 degrees, "which is stressing the refrigeration equipment and contributing to an unsanitary environment." Pittsburgh is in the middle of a heat wave, with four out of five days in the 90s or higher.

The report also lists several low- and medium-risk violations like no running water at the only food preparation sink and no date mark on "numerous foods."

When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.