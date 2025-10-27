Teen girl stabs fellow student with scissors in head at Pittsburgh school, officials say

A 14-year-old girl stabbed a fellow student with a pair of scissors at New Outlook Academy in Pittsburgh on Monday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Officers with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police were called on Monday around 2:20 p.m. to the all-girls school in the city's Hays neighborhood for reports of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds to the hands and head.

Authorities said preliminary information indicates the 14-year-old girl stabbed the 15-year-old with a pair of scissors. The 14-year-old girl is in police custody and will be charged. It was not immediately clear what she will be charged with.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, authorities said. No other information was released on Monday.

Police are investigating.