Pittsburgh leaders want to reduce flooding on Saw Mill Run Boulevard

Time to reduce flooding on Saw Mill Run Boulevard, leaders say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh leaders are looking into solutions for a famously flood-prone part of the city.

A long stretch of Saw Mill Run Boulevard has seen destructive and dangerously high water racing through the streets over and over again.

Watersheds of South Pittsburgh Executive Director Lisa Werder-Brown is spearheading the new master plan for Saw Mill Run Boulevard. The watersheds said it has flooded 24 times in the last decade.

"So many structures are built right up to the stream bank, and it creates a really dangerous situation for those property owners and anyone in those areas," said Martina Battistone, senior environmental planner for the city.

The road spans over 4 miles and covers major areas like Mount Washington and the West End.

Werder-Brown wants to elevate the corridor and has lots of ideas to ease the severity of flooding when it happens.

"What we discovered was that there were lots of opportunities to improve green space, create assets for our adjacent neighborhoods that then folks can come down and experience the stream that also looking at pedestrian safety," Werder-Brown said.

Requiring curbs, walkable sidewalks and areas for pedestrians while also controlling water flow on the roads.

"Vehicular access management, so things like curb cuts," Battistone said. "It's really hard to convey water where you want it to go when it can kind of wash over the curb or right into properties."

The plan was created in partnership with Pittsburgh Regional Transit and the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, plus city, county and state officials.

For the last 75 years, the Saw Mill Run corridor has been an issue for businesses and residents. Werder-Brown and the many people collaborating with her in tackling the area want to see improvement in our lifetime.

"I just want folks to recognize that we are working on the problem, that there is hope," she said.

In two weeks, the Pittsburgh Planning Commission will vote on the proposal and then it heads to Pittsburgh City Council.