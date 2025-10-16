Pittsburgh buying Riverfront Park for $1 in effort to crack down on moored boats

Boats along the North Shore have become a problem. From people overstaying to flat-out abandoning boats, it creates an environmental problem and unsightliness. Now the city of Pittsburgh is stepping in to gain jurisdiction over the riverfront and take care of the issue.

The goal is to ensure boats aren't moored on the North Shore longer than they should be. If they are, the city will remove them.

The city of Pittsburgh will buy the North Shore Riverfront Park for $1 from the Sports and Exhibition Authority. This opens the door for them to get rid of any problem boats.

"We will be able to enforce the signage that we post to remove boats. Tag, tow vehicles that are down there unauthorized as well," Pittsburgh Public Safety assistant director Takeena White said.

Every so many months, a new boat shows up and doesn't leave. The problem is that no one has the authority to get it out. City leaders said by the end of the year, the city should own the riverfront walk and start enforcement in the new year.

"We are looking for people to have fun, enjoy their time there, but also work with us, work with law enforcement and whoever is down there to enforce the rules and regulations," White said.

Some areas of the riverwalk will prohibit mooring and other areas near the stadiums will be 48 hours. Boat owners will have warnings before being towed. The state legislature passed a law about abandoned boats, which gives the city clearer guidance and cuts red tape on getting the boats out of the rivers.

"It also allows for written guidance for law enforcement on how to do it, how much time law enforcement has to give the boat owner before they remove the boat from the area," White said.

According to Public Safety, there needs to be legislation through city council about this. It's expected to be done by the new year. The city will bear the cost of a tow with fines levied on the boat owner.