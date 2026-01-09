Pittsburgh reportedly could make up to $30 million in revenue from Steelers playoff game

That familiar feeling is washing over Pittsburgh, and that feeling is playoff fever.

The Steelers are set to take on the Houston Texans on Monday night at Acrisure Stadium, and fans are beginning to flood the city.

One of those places where fans will be in abundance is the Strip District, and thanks to heightened excitement for the Steelers' first home playoff game with fans since 2018, the city is expected to make millions from the game.

According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, the total amount of expected revenue from the playoff game could reach up to $30 million.

With Texans fans coming to town and Steelers fans from all over coming in, people will be taking up hotel rooms, spending money at the bars and restaurants on the North Shore, in the City, and throughout the area, it will be a small windfall for the city.

There is also the always-popular Strip District fan gear.

Whether it's a new T.J. Watt jersey, an Aaron Rodgers jersey, or a new Terrible Towel, the Strip District is the place to be.

"The division champs [hat] here in grey, and the division champs [hat] here in black, we were fully stocked yesterday, and we have one gray left," said Darlene Sciulli of Yinzers in the Burgh. "We just got the black ones in today, and they're very popular. We started getting calls on Monday for them."

Sciulli said that for a Monday night game, the really busy days will be all weekend - Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with Sunday being the busiest of all.

Of course, the game not being until Monday night means fans will have more time to stock up on gear and solidify their plans.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. on Monday at Acrisure Stadium, and there will be a pep rally in the courtyard of the Allegheny County Courthouse at noon.