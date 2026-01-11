Pittsburgh area restaurants ready for Winter 2026 Pittsburgh Restaurant Week

As the Steelers gear up for a Monday Night Football playoff game at Acrisure Stadium, fans are expected to descend upon the city, and not just for Steelers-Texans.

Many people will be looking for game day eats, and the timing couldn't be better as the winter edition of Pittsburgh Restaurant Week begins on Monday.

Locations such as Monterey Bay, Luma, and Paris 66 are pulling out all of the stops with special three-and four-course menus, all without skimping on portions or quality.

For Pittsburghers and visitors alike, it's a chance to experience some of the finest dining in Pittsburgh at a discounted price.

The organizers of Pittsburgh Restaurant Week encourage customers to make reservations, mention restaurant week when at the establishment, and, of course, be sure to tip the staff as they're expecting an influx of business.

You can find a full list of restaurants, dates, and deals on the Pittsburgh Restaurant Week website at this link.

It all gets started on Monday and runs through Sunday, January 18.