How phase two of Pittsburgh Regional Transit's University Line project will impact traffic

Part of the work on phase two of Pittsburgh Regional Transit's University Line could impact commutes for drivers who go through parts of Oakland and Uptown.

The work is set to last through the end of April. PRT will be milling, patching and paving on parts of Fifth and Forbes avenues. Crews will also be putting in new sidewalks, curbs and accessible ramps.

On Fifth Avenue between Bellefield Avenue and Robinson Street, traffic will shift to the south curb. That's so work can continue on the north lanes, or the right side. Drivers will be able to use the former counterflow bus lane to move towards Downtown.

There will be a left-turning lane at Craft Avenue through the end of April as well.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane as the work moves into Uptown. Parking in the work zones will be suspended on both sides.

Traffic on Fifth Avenue between Robinson Street and Wyandotte Street will be reduced to one lane inbound. There will be another left-turning lane at Birmingham Bridge. One bus stop, Fifth Avenue and Brenham Street, will be out of service starting March 13.

PRT also said some stops in this zone may be shifted 100 feet right or left.

Forbes Avenue from Jumonville Street to Birmingham Bridge will go down to one lane outbound during work hours. After hours, it'll go up to two travel lanes.

PRT said it will try to keep bus stops going along Fifth and Forbes avenues, but it may need to take them out of service as needed to accommodate construction.