Pittsburgh Regional Transit seeking public comment on Downtown-Uptown-Oakland Bus Rapid Transit Project

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happening today, Pittsburghers will have the chance to share their thoughts on Pittsburgh Regional Transit's new project. 

The goal is to improve service and offer better amenities between downtown and Oakland. 

PRT plans to add dedicated bus lanes in both directions, widen the sidewalks, and create new bike lanes. 

Comments can be submitted online at this link, by phone, or by mail through February 1. 

First published on December 15, 2022 / 8:52 AM

