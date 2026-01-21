Pittsburgh Regional Transit implementing new seating at smaller bus stops

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is in the process of implementing new seating options at some of its smaller bus stops throughout the region.

The transit agency shared a photo of the new seating, which consists of small seats at a bus stop post, on its Facebook page.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit has rolled out new seating that the agency says is both convenient and cost effective at some of its smaller bus stops throughout the area. Pittsburgh Regional Transit / Facebook

According to KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, PRT has over 6,500 bus stops throughout the Pittsburgh area, some of which only consist of a sign on a post.

PRT will now be using Simme-Seats, which are coated steel with a mounting pole between them.

Three of the new seating configuration have been installed in Monroeville and Bellevue and PRT told the Post-Gazette it plans to place 100 of the seats throughout its system over the next two years.

"Because we don't own many of the properties where amenities are installed, traditional options like shelters, benches, or lean rails often require property owner approval, concrete work, and more physical space," Darcy Lynn Cleaver, PRT's deputy planning officer, said in a statement. Compact seats allow us to provide seating more quickly and in locations that can't accommodate larger amenities. This isn't about replacing or eliminating existing features — it's about giving us another flexible option that helps meet riders' needs in the right places."

The new seating options cost around $650 each with another $400 in costs for installation by PRT workers, compared to costs between $4,500 and $11,500 for a full bus shelter.

Simme-Seats are said to be able to hold up to 500 pounds each and able to withstand winds of over 160 miles per hour.