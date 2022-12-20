PRT limiting access to downtown fare vending machines after 'destructive, disgusting' behavior

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Regional Transit is limiting access to the fare vending machines at the Downtown Service Center to business hours after "repeated destructive, disgusting, and dangerous behavior."

The agency said on Twitter the machines will only be open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A PRT spokesperson said on multiple occasions, employees have come into the office "to find that someone has defecated in the vestibule or that there is evidence of drug use."

After business hours, the nearest fare vending machines can be found at Wood Street Station or Steel Plaza Station, which are only closed from about 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. while service isn't running.

The new hours at the downtown service center's vending machines start on Wednesday.