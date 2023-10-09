Pittsburgh Regional Transit closing Wood Street light rail station for 2 weeks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting Monday, Pittsburgh Regional Transit has announced that Wood Street Station will be closed for two weeks as crews work to remove all four escalators at the station.

Rail cars will continue to serve all other stations in the Downtown area, with no delays expected.

Riders traveling to Gateway, North Side or Allegheny will have to exit at Penn Station and board a free shuttle bus to Gateway Station.

Going outbound, a bus will take riders from Gateway to Penn Station to continue their travel.