The Pittsburgh Regional Transit Board approved the Bus Line Refresh plan, which is a plan they said aims to improve service frequency, connectivity, and access to destinations in Allegheny County.

The approval of the plan marks the most significant restructuring of PRT's network in more than 15 years.

"Bus Line Refresh reflects the communities we serve today, providing familiar routes but stronger connections," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. "It modernizes our network to accommodate how our region moves today, doing so more efficiently and effectively with our existing resources we have while retaining service for the vast majority of our riders."

According to PRT, the implementation of the plan is planned for August 2027.

Under the new plan, approximately 40% of Allegheny County residents and half of all job sites will have access to service every 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the number of routes operating every 20 minutes or better will increase from 11 to 19, and those operating every 30 minutes or better will increase from 27 to 40, PRT said.

They also said that 99.4% of current riders will maintain access to transit within a quart of a mile of their current bus stops.

A plan was proposed in October 2023, and after months of community meetings, feedback, more than 20,000 comments, and an extensive process, it was scrapped for a new one, now known as the approved Bus Line Refresh.

"We sincerely thank everyone who provided their input to improve our initial proposal. We believe this network gives us a vision for a better-connected system that supports our communities, connects people to opportunity, and helps our region move forward," Kelleman said.

Now, PRT will begin a public education initiative to make sure riders and the community are aware of the changes before they take place in August 2027.