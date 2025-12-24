Allentown community asks Pittsburgh Regional Transit to restore regular rail service to neighborhood

Some Allentown residents are pushing Pittsburgh Regional Transit to restore regular light rail service to their neighborhood.

The rail service has been running through Allentown since February as part of a detour around improvements to the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel. However, the tunnel is expected to reopen on Christmas Day, taking rail service in Allentown with it.

"It's indicative of the Grinch that stole Christmas," said Joe Calloway, the CEO of RE360, which owns residential and commercial properties in the neighborhood. "They're going to take resources away from the Hilltop communities, which constantly get neglected."

RE360 started a petition last year that has garnered more than 1,500 signatures. It calls for permanent trolley stops in Allentown's Hilltop neighborhood.

"It's brought a whole new population of people coming up here to explore," Calloway said.

It's helped bring big crowds for the neighborhood's night market and other events, he said, adding the rail service has provided affordable transportation to get Downtown. That has been especially important for people like Sharon Lucas, who doesn't drive.

"It's been awesome," she said. "I take the T seven days a week or the bus."

She admits they did have to get used to how loud the rail service is when it comes through the neighborhood. Some neighbors also felt the rail service created additional traffic.

"Overall, it does become a bit of a hindrance," Milez King said. "If it does break down or have to take a long stop up here."

But he said the service has been beneficial. He described its impending departure as bittersweet.

Calloway and others often agree that too many rail service cars come through now. He'd like to see service return to the Hilltop, but not run with anywhere close to the same frequency as other lines.

"I would like to see maybe early morning commutes for people going Downtown for business and things," Calloway said. "So, maybe two in the morning, maybe one or two in the afternoon, two in the evening."

In a statement to KDKA, PRT spokesperson Adam Brandolph said bus routes will continue to serve the neighborhood.

"It's understandable that many Allentown residents value fast, affordable public transit in their neighborhood," Brandolph said. "While the Allentown Line was used temporarily over the past year, restoring permanent, regular rail service is not a simple operational change and would require significant infrastructure upgrades to meet modern safety and ADA accessibility standards."

"There are so many ways around this, and that's an excuse because South Pittsburgh doesn't get the representation that is needed for the people who live up here," Calloway said.

The Allentown route will remain as a detour option, Brandolph said. PRT will also evaluate its entire light rail system, including the Allentown corridor, next year, Brandolph added.

For updates or questions, riders are encouraged to call PRT customer service at 412-442-2000, contact them on X or talk to a representative online.