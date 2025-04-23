Pittsburgh region again gets a failing grade for air quality in American Lung Association "State of the Air" report

The American Lung Association has released its latest "State of the Air" report and the Pittsburgh region has received a failing grade for air quality.

The report, which uses air quality data from 2021 through 2023, found that nearly 25 million more people are breathing unhealthy air when compared to last year's report.

Pittsburgh is in the top 12 and top 16 for the two worst air quality categories (smog and soot related air quality), worse than last year's report.

It's especially concerning for the populations most at risk, which include children and infants, senior citizens, and those with chronic diseases. People who live in poverty, people or color, and people who are pregnant are also at risk.

In the Pittsburgh area, the highest populations at risk are those 65 and older, under 18, people of color, and those who live in poverty.

The short-term risks alone include infant mortality, hospital admissions, cardiovascular disease, and asthma attacks among children.

The American Lung Association says every family probably has someone who's in one of these groups and often, people who are in multiple groups at the same time.

"It's a serious problem when you have multiple bad air days over a period of time even if it's relatively infrequent," said Kevin Stewart, Director of Environmental Health with the American Lung Association. "You don't want to be that person whose child is going into an asthma attack because they breathe bad air pollution on one."

"Air pollution continues to be a serious problem locally," Stewart added. "There's no question about that. People do need to understand that there are certain actions that they could take to help move the powers that be to help improve that air quality."

When it comes to how to move forward and help improve air quality, you can do things like driving electric vehicles, using clean energy sources like solar power, and reducing emissions from your home and vehicles.

Daily air pollution forecasts can be accessed online.