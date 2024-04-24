Watch CBS News
American Lung Association's "State of the Air" report gives Pittsburgh region a failing grade

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The American Lung Association has released its annual State of the Air report and the results were striking. 

Nearly 40 percent of people across the United States are living with unhealthy air pollution, according to the report released at midnight. 

The report gives U.S. counties grades for high ozone days and two measures of particle pollution. 

Allegheny County ranked the worst in our region getting a D grade for ozone. 

"In the 25 years that the American Lung Association has been doing our 'State of the Air' report, we have seen incredible improvement in our nation's air quality," said Kevin Stewart, Director of Environmental Health for the American Lung Association. "Unfortunately, more than 131 million people still live in places with unhealthy levels of air pollution, and the Pittsburgh Metro Area is listed as one of the worst places for particle pollution."

The county also failed for both short and long-term particle pollution. 

Across the country, our region came in 19th worst for year-round particle pollution. 

You can read the American Lung Association's full State of the Air report on their website at this link

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 7:43 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

