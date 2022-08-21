Pittsburgh ranked as a top city to survive a zombie apocalypse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A zombie apocalypse may or may not be coming, depending on who you talk to.

Okay, while a zombie apocalypse may be an extreme scene out of a horror movie, that doesn't mean folks in the real world aren't geared up to fight off the undead.

Website Lawn Love dug up the graves (and the facts) to find out which cities across America would be best suited for the nightmare scenario. And Pittsburgh was named as one of the best cities to be in during the mayhem.

"Inspired by the CDC's Zombie Preparedness 101 guide, Lawn Love dug through the data graveyard to rank 2022's Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse," the website said.

The website compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on 26 key indicators of zombie invasion-preparedness, such as the share of the living population in poor health and access to "bunkers," hunting-gear stores, and supermarkets.

Pittsburgh earns the No. 9 spot on the list with an overall score of 51.48, highlighted by its rank of supplies like grocery stores, pharmacies, and shopping centers. The website's vulnerability score also positions the city as a solid home base to fend off brain-eaters.

George A. Romero's Dawn of the Dead, which was infamously shot here in Pittsburgh at the Monroeville Mall, may have given Pittsburghers a step up in the fight against zombies.

Whether or not zombies unearth themselves, it's comforting to know that the Steel City is viewed as a solid resource in the event of an apocalyptic catastrophe.