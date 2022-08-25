Pittsburgh Public Schools to only require masks when COVID-19 community-level spread is 'high'

PPS to require masks when community-level spread of COVID-19 is high

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders have made a change to the district's masking requirement ahead of students' return to the classroom.

When students return to class on Monday for the first day of school, they'll only have to wear masks when the CDC's community level of spread is 'high' -- as it is right now in Allegheny County.

The school board met on Wednesday evening to discuss the change.

Previously, students and staff also had to wear masks when the community level of spread was 'medium.'

There are still exceptions to the requirements, however.

Athletes and performers won't have to mask up while playing or performing, and students who have bee exposed to or are recovering from COVID-19 will have to wear a mask for a period of time, regardless of the community level of spread.