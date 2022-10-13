Pittsburgh Public Schools students participate in 'Walk and Roll to School Day'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With more and more kids walking to school as there's a shortage of crossing guards, Pittsburgh Public Schools students participated in 'Walk and Roll to School Day' on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey joined kids as they headed to Arlington Elementary.

The school's principal says it's important to involve the community to help keep students safe.

The city's Safe Routes to School program is aimed at getting everyone moving together and finding ways to keep the routes as safe as possible for students.