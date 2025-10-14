14-year-old student found safe after walking away from school

A Pittsburgh Public Schools student who walked away from Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 on Tuesday was found safe.

The 14-year-old with autism, a Pittsburgh Bridges Academy student assigned to a satellite program at Pittsburgh Carmalt, left through a staff-designated door and was found on Pioneer Avenue, a PPS spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the district is reviewing the incident to "ensure that all safety protocols and building access procedures continue to be followed."

Gene Walker, president of the Pittsburgh Public Schools board, said he is ready to take questions to Superintendent Wayne Walters, as this was the second time in the last week that a student went missing from a PPS school.

On Oct. 7, a 7-year-old student in Pittsburgh Colfax K-8's autistic support program briefly wandered away during recess. The student was found after knocking on a nearby neighbor's door.

"We need to be more vigilant as we do this work to ensure our young people who have the most serious needs get the attention that's necessary," Walker said.

The 14-year-old who walked away on Tuesday left using the staff door, which does not have an alarm. His bus driver saw him wandering on Pioneer Avenue before picking him up and taking him home. The PPS spokesperson said staff and officers with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police searched for the student.

The spokesperson added that they did not know what time the student left, who was supervising him and how far he got.

Walker said he and others will take their questions to the superintendent and his staff before a meeting on Wednesday.

"We need to ensure the safety of our students," Walker said. "And we have to continually look at our processes and procedures that are in place in each building to ensure that young people stay where they are supposed to be and are accounted for at all times."

The district's solicitor said the school board has the final say on any potential security changes or disciplinary action after an investigation and due process.