Pittsburgh Public Schools to shift 35 schools to remote learning due to projected high temperatures

Pittsburgh Public Schools will temporarily shift to synchronous remote learning at 35 school buildings this week due to projected high temperatures, the district announced on Sunday.

The change will be in effect from Sept. 1-3 as temperatures are expected to reach the 90s across the Pittsburgh region. The district said it is implementing its extreme heat protocol at schools expected to be most affected by the forecast.

Under the protocol, the district monitors indoor temperatures when the National Weather Service forecasts outdoor temperatures of at least 85 degrees or a heat index of 90 degrees or higher.

If temperatures inside instructional spaces reach 90 degrees or higher, the district evaluates whether to temporarily shift to remote learning, among other necessary measures.

Students at the 35 affected buildings will participate in synchronous remote learning during the three days. The affected buildings are listed below.