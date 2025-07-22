Pittsburgh Public Schools holds first of several state-mandated public hearings to discuss proposed school closures

PPS holds first of several public hearings to discuss proposed school closures

The first of several state-mandated public hearings on planned school closures for Pittsburgh Public Schools was held on Monday night.

The district wants to close as many as a dozen schools and the hearings are giving parents, families, and faculty members the chance to weigh in on each proposed closure specifically.

Monday night's hearing focused on the Baxter School. It's known as the Student Achievement Center, providing credit recovery and other alternative education programming.

"This program and staff has helped so many students, and I really hope it can continue to help these students, but that won't be possible if this plan is passed," said Lily Allman.

"Please do not give up on our most vulnerable students like so many others have," said Donnese Tyler. Not only in this district, but in their lives in general. They deserve to be believed in and they deserve to have the tools necessary to enable them to succeed."

A hearing on the Friendship Montessori School is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. and following that, there will be a hearing on the Morrow School at 7 p.m.

All of the public hearings are being held at the district's administration building on South Bellefield Avenue in Oakland and will also be streamed virtually. Those wishing to speak must register online.

The proposed closures are part of the district's Future-Ready Facilities Plan, which aims to address declining enrollment, aging infrastructure, and underutilized buildings, saving more than $100 million in the coming years.

If you're not able to attend the hearings in person or virtually, written testimonies will be accepted through email.