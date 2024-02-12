Pittsburgh Public Schools on modified lockdown after reported social media threat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Public Schools are on a modified lockdown Monday, due to an alleged social media threat to all Pittsburgh-area schools

Under the modified lockdown, nobody is permitted to enter or exit facilities without an appointment that was scheduled previously.

This stems from a student at West Mifflin school district reporting the threat to Safe 2 Say. Although West Mifflin was not targeted in the reported threat, West Mifflin school district is also not allowing visitors to their schools unless they had a pre-scheduled appointment.

At this point, West Mifflin school district has no evidence to say the threat originated there.