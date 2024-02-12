Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Public Schools on modified lockdown after reported social media threat

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Public Schools are on a modified lockdown Monday, due to an alleged social media threat to all Pittsburgh-area schools

Under the modified lockdown, nobody is permitted to enter or exit facilities without an appointment that was scheduled previously.

This stems from a student at West Mifflin school district reporting the threat to Safe 2 Say. Although West Mifflin was not targeted in the reported threat, West Mifflin school district is also not allowing visitors to their schools unless they had a pre-scheduled appointment. 

At this point, West Mifflin school district has no evidence to say the threat originated there.

Jonathan Fisher

Jon has worked with KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh since October of 2022.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 11:29 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.