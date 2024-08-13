Pittsburgh Public Schools to debut new safety initiatives. Here's what you need to know.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is preparing for the upcoming academic year with new initiatives aimed at keeping students safe.

"Ensuring the safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we've made significant changes to enhance our preparedness," said Michael McNamara, PPS' chief operations officer.

That includes a new emergency response protocol that focuses on five specific actions: hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate and shelter.

There will also be enhanced safety drills.

McNamara said, "To enforce this new protocol, we will be posting informative signage in every classroom. Additionally, we'll distribute materials to families."

The district is also rolling out a new visitor management program with Raptor technologies.

"One of the standout features of this system is its ability to provide comprehensive real-time and historical reporting," McNamara said. "This functionality is crucial for tracking visitor activity."

It won't be district-wide just yet. The pilot period will include the administration building, Pittsburgh West Liberty PreK-5, Pittsburgh South Brook 6-8 and Pittsburgh Pioneer.

If all goes well, all the schools will have the system in place by the new year.

Now, when it comes to the new safety protocol, the goal is to get all staff trained by Aug. 26, the first day of school for all except kindergarten.