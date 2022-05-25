Pittsburgh Public Schools to operate on modified lockdown after Texas elementary school shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will operate on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as an added precautionary measure.

The district made the decision after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday.

"Only persons with a prescheduled appointment will be permitted to enter any facility during the modified lockdown. Materials will be sent to schools to assist staff with discussions with students, and additional student and staff support will be available for anyone who needs it," the district said in a release.

The district said staff and families will be notified of the modified lockdown through a robocall on Wednesday morning.

The district's statement on the deadly shooting in Texas can be found below: