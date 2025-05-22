Pittsburgh Public Schools lowers recommendation to closing 12 schools under newly revised plan

Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders have lowered the number of schools they recommend closing as part of the district's plans for the future.

Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters presented an updated feasibility report on the future of the district on Wednesday night, now saying that they're looking to close only 12 schools instead of 14.

Roosevelt and Schiller would remain open under the new proposal, but Schiller would relocate to the Allegheny building.

The Manchester building, which was originally going to be converted for another school, would now close entirely -- and special needs training would stay in Manchester.

Allegheny would move, saving the King building.

Overall, the board will now consider closing nine facilities instead of 12 and the recommended grade configurations will remain unchanged for 10 schools.

This comes after the district postponed a vote in late March after the board and public wanted more details on finances, transportation, the way students are assigned to different school buildings, and what the district needs for spending.

The district says the closing of nine buildings would result in a total cost avoidance of nearly $103 million over the next seven years. It also says the new plan allows for $8 million in annual savings and avoids $68 million in capital expenditures.

As for the next steps, the board will vote on opening a public comment period next month.