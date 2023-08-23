Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders prepare to welcome students back to class

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There was a back-to-school block party for students outside of Westinghouse Academy on Wednesday.

Students have some opportunities to get some supplies and get ready for the school year to start next week.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders addressed the upcoming school year. Some of that consisted of school safety, which Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters says is a community issue.

The school system can only do so much to address what are community problems.

With chronic absenteeism, PPS cut it down by more than 15% last year, but they know there could always be some issues with people getting sick. They want to work with families to make sure healthy students are able to get the education they need.

They will continue their financial literacy classes to ensure students can get generational wealth and set themselves up for success past graduation.

"I remember my college experience and not having financial literacy. I remember stepping onto campus and everyone handing me a credit card application and then I experienced what is called wonderful debt, right? Additional debt, bills you can't pay," Dr. Walters said.

The first day of class for Pittsburgh Public Schools is Monday.