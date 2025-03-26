Pittsburgh Public Schools postpones vote on school closure plan hearings

Pittsburgh Public Schools is pumping the brakes on a proposal that would close more than a dozen schools across the district.

Tonight's vote to begin public hearings and comments on the plan was pulled from the agenda.

A consulting firm hired by the district recommended closing 14 schools, reconfiguring grade levels at 12 others, and relocating another three.

Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters said that the school board needs more information before any closure decisions are made.

"The recommendations presented by ERS were not developed in isolation. They were informed by deep engagement with thousands of stakeholders, including students, staff, families, community members, and the Board," he said in a release provided to KDKA. "Still, we have heard clearly that more information is needed, and we remain committed to transparency and collaboration as we move forward."

Last month, the district released the plan that recommended closing 14 schools, reconfiguring 12, and relocating three.

As a result of declining enrollment and other factors, the report recommended closing 14 schools and 10 facilities. They include: Allegheny 6-8, Arsenal PreK-5, Fulton PreK-5, King PreK-8, Linden PreK-5, Manchester PreK-8, Miller PreK-5, Milliones 6-12, Schiller 6-8, Spring Hill K-5, Woolslair PreK-5, Roosevelt K-5, South Brook 6-8, and South Hills 6-8.

The plan said that Allegheny PreK-5, Dilworth PreK-5, and Liberty PreK-5 would be transitioned from full magnet programs to neighborhood schools.

Six K-8 schools would be converted to K-5 models, including Brookline, Greenfield, Langley, Mifflin, Morrow, and Sunnyside, and three PreK-8 schools would become 6-8 middle schools: Arlington, Carmalt, and Colfax. Lastly, three 6-12 schools would be shifted to 9-12 high schools: Westinghouse, Obama, and SciTech.

