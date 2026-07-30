Pittsburgh Public Schools' chief of staff resigns amid allegations of choking his girlfriend

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced on Thursday that, amid allegations that he choked his girlfriend, Chief of Staff Lamar Blackwell has resigned his position.

"We respect Mr. Blackwell's decision to resign and his desire to act in the best interests of the District," said Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters in a statement provided to KDKA-TV. "Our focus remains on continuing the important work of serving our students and school communities."

Blackwell submitted his resignation on Thursday, and it takes effect immediately.

"Unfortunately, the continued public attention surrounding the pending legal matter involving me has created a level of distraction that has significantly impacted my ability to effectively carry out the responsibilities of my position," his statement read. "While I remain confident that this matter would ultimately be resolved, the ongoing media coverage and resulting public scrutiny have increasingly shifted attention away from the important work of the District. I recognize the strain this situation has placed on the administration and the Board, and I believe stepping aside is the most responsible course of action in the best interests of the District."

Pittsburgh Public Schools has maintained its position that it will not comment on pending legal proceedings.

Blackwell was charged with strangulation and simple assault after allegedly grabbing his girlfriend by her wrist and choking her on April 4, according to the criminal complaint.

Once police arrived on the scene, they spoke with Blackwell, who said nothing had happened, and claimed his girlfriend was mad at him and threatened to call the police to "ruin his career."

His girlfriend was observed to have redness on the left side of her neck, the criminal complaint said.

Blackwell was taken into custody and taken to the county jail that night. He is due in court in September.

He was named the chief of staff in June 2024.