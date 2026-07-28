Pittsburgh Public Schools' chief of staff charged with choking girlfriend

The chief of staff for Pittsburgh Public Schools was arrested and charged after his girlfriend told police he choked her.

Lamar Blackwell was charged with strangulation and simple assault after grabbing the woman by her wrist and choking her on April 4, according to the criminal complaint. In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said the district is aware of the incident, and Blackwell remains in his role as chief of staff.

"The matter remains before the court, and Mr. Blackwell is complying with the court-established process," the spokesperson said. "He continues to serve in his role while the legal process moves forward. Out of respect for the judicial process and the privacy of those involved, the District will not comment further."

The criminal complaint says officers were called to Blackwell's home on April 4 for a report of a strangulation. When officers arrived, they spoke with Blackwell, who said nothing happened at the residence, his girlfriend was mad at him and that she threatened to call the police on him to "ruin his career."

When officers spoke with the woman, who was no longer at the house, she said she and Blackwell had gotten into an argument the day before, the criminal complaint states. She allegedly returned to Blackwell's home the next day, and the argument continued. She then alleged that Blackwell grabbed her by her right wrist and choked her.

The woman had redness on the left side of her neck, police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Blackwell was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. His next court date is set for September, according to online records.

He was appointed as the new chief of staff in June 2024.