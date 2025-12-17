Pittsburgh Public School Board to vote on property tax increase plan on Wednesday night

Tonight could be the decision that many in the City of Pittsburgh are waiting for - will property taxes be raised for those living in the city limits?

The Pittsburgh Public School Board is expected to vote on a $700 million budget, which includes a 4% property tax increase that would help to close a budget deficit and fund schools next year.

It appears that the board is ready to approve the budget.

Recently, the school board rejected a plan to close nine school buildings, which could have saved millions in staffing and operating costs.

Now, asking for more money, School Board President Gene Walker said it will keep enough buildings open to house more than twice the 18,000 students currently enrolled in PPS.

Parents and critics argue that taxes shouldn't be raised without first making tougher cuts, also pointing to the impacts it'll have on classrooms and students.

If the budget is approved, it would mark a significant budget decision for the district, one that many residents and parents have been following closely.

The vote is scheduled for Wednesday evening, and we'll have coverage on KDKA-TV News at 11.

Pittsburgh Public Schools' financial future

Late last month, the school board voted against a plan that would have closed several buildings, known as the "Future-Ready Facilities" Plan.

"We're in a worse place today than when we started," school board president Gene Walker said. "And that is what is frustrating for me. We somehow made a cloudy and difficult conversation much more cloudy and much more difficult."

That vote came after nearly 100 parents attended a school board meeting to voice their concerns over the consolidations, with the majority of those attendees speaking out against the plan.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said its proposal addressed declining enrollment, aging infrastructure, and underutilized buildings. Board members had expressed concerns about transportation, capital cost savings, courses of study, and the reconfigured grades.

School board appears ready to approve tax increase

With the plan to consolidate voted down, it now appears that both the Pittsburgh City Council and the school board are ready to approve a tax increase for property owners.

"I think we made a mistake in not doing our part to ensure that PPS is financially stable. I think we have a chance to fix it, but it will take time," said Walker.

In asking for more tax money, Walker concedes the district will keep open enough buildings to house more than twice the 18,000 students currently enrolled. Still, the board bent to parents who did not wish their schools to be among the shuttered.