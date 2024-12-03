Allegheny County Council meeting tonight to discuss, vote on budget proposals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Council will be meeting tonight to discuss and vote on proposals to finalize a budget for 2025.

Proposals surrounding the budget haven't come without controversy and it's unclear what may or may not get passed by council ahead of the Friday deadline.

Last week, we learned that council was weighing the idea of a smaller property tax hike for next year after several members indicated they were going to reject the proposed budget from Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

Innamorato is proposing a $3.1 billion budget that includes a 2.2 mill property tax increase, a hike of 46.5%, aimed at helping cover a shortfall that's expected to reach $133 million next year, a deficit that started during the last administration.

A new proposal is in the mix from Councilperson Dan Grzybek, who spoke to the Tribune-Review. He's proposing a property tax rate hike of 35% of 1.6 mills and $29 million in cuts from Innamorato's proposal.

The budget proposal that several councilmembers countered Innamorato's with has a 1.35 mill property tax increase around 28.5% with around $70 million in cuts.

Council is set to meet this evening at 5:00 at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

It's unclear what will happen if council doesn't pass the budget before the Friday deadline.