Pittsburgh Public Schools Board to vote on "Facilities Utilization Plan" that could close some schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight, the Pittsburgh Public Schools Board will meet for a crucial vote that could impact hundreds of students.

It's the final vote on a proposed plan that could close schools, and the public says they feel slighted because they didn't get the chance to comment.

While it's unclear which schools could be on the chopping block, grassroots organizations such as 412 Justice and Education Rights Network are raising the red flags on the plan.

The vote tonight is on the agenda as the "Facilities Utilization Plan."

The two grassroots groups claim if it passes then the school board would direct the administration to develop recommendations on a facilities utilization plan.

They tell KDKA that the district reached out to them and others in November to put a framework together for community input on the proposal but 412 Justice said no one has taken that input into account since a community survey closed last Friday.

"They use words like consolidation, they don't just say come out and say school closure - but we know what that means," said 412 Justice Executive Director Angel Gober.

We also contacted the school district, which said they do not discuss board resolutions ahead of a board vote.

However, they provided us with a statement: "The proposed resolution and the district's work to create a new 5-year strategic plan are separate and should not be conflated."

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and according to Public Source, PPS is expected to vote today on a proposal to add two high school student representatives to the board, as well.

