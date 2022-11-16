Hundreds of Pittsburgh Public Schools students watch 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at theater

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Marvel's latest hit movie, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had a big opening last weekend. But the movie is more than entertainment. Pittsburgh Public Schools is using it as a learning tool.

The lessons are around culture, technology and the importance of seeing diversity displayed on the big screen.

For some Pittsburgh students, a field trip to the movie theater was an experience they couldn't read about in a book, or even get from a museum.

"It's important for the students to have unorthodox learning, which means learning outside of the classroom," said Merecedes Williams, Pittsburgh Public Schools director of communications and stakeholder engagement.

Inside a movie theater, more than 350 Pittsburgh Public high school students filled the seats at the AMC Waterfront to watch and talk about the significance of "Wakanda Forever."

"You're seeing not only people of color in front of the camera and behind the camera, you also see them tackling big issues when it comes to colonization, being able to be free and open and also being able to work with other types of neighborhoods and communities," Williams said.

The movie places diversity front and center with a large Black and Latino cast. And like the previous movie, technology is a focal point with women making the scientific breakthroughs.

"It just brings awareness," said Westinghouse High School senior class valedictorian Nelson Morris. "We get a chance to talk about our people and this movie brings pride to us."

Student panelists led the conversation about the movie while sitting alongside Pittsburgh Steeler and team captain Cam Heyward.

"They can look like me, you or like anyone and providing those heroes and providing those opportunities for people to see people of color in such prominent roles is really cool," Heyward said.

In all, over 650 students from eleven schools watched the movie Monday and Tuesday. Several community groups partnered with Pittsburgh Public Schools to provide the movie experience.